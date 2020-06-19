Petition to remove Confederate monument in downtown Rockingham has 1,000 signatures

ROCKINGHAM — A petition started last week to remove the memorial dedicated to the memory of Confederate soldiers in Harrington Square has received more than 1,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition entitled “Removal of Confederate Statue in Downtown Rockingham, NC” was started by Hamlet-native Shayla Douglas with a goal of reaching 1,500 signatures. The petition cites the monument’s racist history as justification for asking county lawmakers to remove it from Harrington Square.

The monument was erected on Nov. 14, 1930 by the Pee Dee Guards Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy of Richmond County “in loving memory of our Confederate soldiers,” as the inscription reads. The monument also features a now-faded Confederate flag waving above this inscription and a sword with a wreath hanging from it carved into the reverse side.

“These monuments serve a deeper purpose than memory, rather intimidation,” Douglas wrote in the description of the petition. She added that this monument and those like it “serve to glorify the cause of the Civil War, treating black people as second class citizens.”

At the monument’s dedication, then-North Carolina Governor Cameron Morrison gave the featured address, according to a historical record compiled by the University of North Carolina. Morrison was a part of the white supremacist-led Wilmington insurrection of 1898 which sought to wrest power from black elected officials. Morrison was later elected governor through race-baiting tactics, according to the News & Observer.

The petition has received 1,152 signatures towards its 1,500 signature goal as of Thursday evening. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said in an email Thursday that he is aware of the petition and that “all public comments in whatever form are always considered by the mayor and city council.”

Whether these statues can be removed legislatively is the subject of some debate. North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1 was signed into law in 2015 by Governor Pat McCrory as protests over the existence of the Silent Sam statue at UNC gained intensity. The law required the North Carolina Historical Commission to sign off on the removal of monuments owned by the state.

However, a subsection of the law states that there is an exception to this requirement for “an object of remembrance owned by a private party that is located on public property and that is the subject of a legal agreement between the private party and the State or a political subdivision of the State governing the removal or relocation of the object.”

Adam Lovelady of the UNC School of Government, in an analysis of the law, wrote in a 2017 blog that, “If the private organization still owns the monument and a private agreement governs removal and relocation, then that monument is not subject to the statutory limits on removal. In that case removal would be governed by the agreement between the organization and the local government on whose property the statute is located.”

Crump said that he spoke to a representative of the Daughters of the Confederacy about the monument after the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. In this conversation this representative verbally claimed ownership of the monument on behalf of the Daughters of the Confederacy, according to Crump. Still, Crump was unable to locate records of any legal agreement with the Daughters regarding the monument as of press time Thursday.

“The monument does not belong to the city even though it is located on city property,” Crump said in an email. “I am not aware of a legal agreement with this group but we are searching our records. If there is no legal agreement I think the city can summarily remove or relocate the monument without any further consideration and be in compliance with the law.”

Crump said that there have not been discussions about the future of the monument yet other than unofficial conversations about where the monument could be moved to “in the event that discussion or consideration occurs.”

“Any decision regarding the future of the monument would ultimately rest with the city council,” he said. “Understandably there are concerns about these Confederate monuments and their location in prominent public places.”

John Stevenson, president of the Richmond County Historical Society, said around the time of the debate over Silent Sam’s fate in 2015 that the Historical Society talked about locations to store the Harrington Square monument, since there isn’t a local museum, “if it became an issue.”

“We don’t want it destroyed, of course,” Stevenson said. “We were hoping that it wouldn’t be an issue here. My personal thing is that this history doesn’t need to be forgotten because you don’t want to repeat the past, you need to understand how we got where we are.

“I think it still should be displayed,” he continued. “If it is displayed it should be in a museum with a plaque with the history on it.”

Many of those who signed the petition expressed a desire to see and end to racists being honored in prominent places in society.

“Remembering my ancestors who died is less important than helping my friends that live to heal and we all move forward together,” wrote one signatory explaining why they supported removing the monument from Harrington Square.

“There should be no place in my hometown for racism,” explained another.

Another wrote, “I feel that these Confederate images only bring a sense of division and they basically mock all of my African American ancestors as a black woman.”