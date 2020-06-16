Firehouse Subs in Richmond Plaza to open June 25

ROCKINGHAM — The Firehouse Subs restaurant in Richmond Plaza is set to open on Thursday, June 25.

Firehouse subs is a national chain that was founded in 1994 by former firefighters. Firehouse’s menu includes hot and cold subs and salads.

The chain is known for its support of first responders. To date, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has raised over $50 million to provide equipment, training and support for first responders. A portion of each purchase at Firehouse restaurants supports that foundation.

In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions and sanitation guidelines, the Rockingham restaurant will open with limited dining room and outdoor seating. The restaurant will provide drive-thru service, and customers will also be able to place to-go orders through Firehouse’s app or website.

Firehouse Subs is one of a few Richmond Plaza businesses in the process of opening. Firehouse occupies the same building as Aspen Dental, which is under construction and does not have an opening date yet. Planet Fitness, which occupies one of the Plaza’s largest and most prominent spaces, is also under construction.

