Bill waiving road test requirement awaits governor’s signature

RALEIGH — House Bill 158, which calls for the Department of Motor Vehicles to waive the road test requirement for drivers applying for Level 2 limited provisional licenses, was presented to Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday and is awaiting his signature.

Both of Richmond County’s legislators support the bill — Sen. Tom McInnis sponsored the bill, and Rep. Scott Brewer voted in favor of it. In addition to McInnis, the bill’s other sponsors were Sen. Harry Brown and Sen. Jim Perry.

H.B. 158 states that drivers seeking a Level 3 full provisional license must still take the road test. The bill also includes policy changes for students whose driver education course were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the bill is signed into law, students who were in a public school or licensed commercial driver training school between January and March 16 will pass their training courses if they logged at least 15 hours of classroom instruction before March 16. Students who haven’t met the 15-hour benchmark would be able to take a proficiency test in order to waive the classroom instruction requirement.

The Senate passed H.B. 158 unanimously last Thursday. The House approved the bill with a vote of 107-12.

According to a release from McInnis’ office, the bill was necessary because road tests have been put on hold because of concerns about the coronavirus. For months, applicants for driver’s licenses have been stuck waiting for a chance to take the road test.

“This bill takes care of the kids who had not been able to finish driver’s education due to the coronavirus epidemic,” Senator McInnis said. “I heard from parents across our community, and this bill responds to their needs.”

The bill will become effective as soon as it is signed into law. The road test waiver for Level 2 applicants would expire whenever the DMV resumes administering those tests.