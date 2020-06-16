FirstHealth loosens some visitation restrictions

ROCKINGHAM — Beginning Wednesday, June 17, FirstHealth of the Carolinas will relax some of the visitation restrictions that it put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new policy, patients in all acute-care facilities and clinics will be allowed to be accompanied by one health adult support person or companion. This will apply to patients in inpatient care, surgery, ICU, outpatient, emergency department, women and children’s department, and all FirstHealth clinics.

Still, no visitation will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation, except during end-of-life situations, according to the hospital.

This decision comes after the hospital chain’s decision to resume non-time sensitive procedures last month. These had been stopped to direct resources to combating the virus and to reduce the amount of people coming into hospital facilities.

Other safety measures will remain in place. Visitors will be temperature screened prior to entering any FirstHealth facility and all visitors will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of their time in the hospital or clinic and when in the presence of hospital staff. Visitors should not visit a FirstHealth location if they have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, or if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.