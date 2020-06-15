Leath Library’s summer reading program goes virtual

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Leath Memorial Library is closed to the public, but the library’s summer reading program is in full swing — virtually, that is.

In partnership with the Sandhills Regional Library System, which encompasses five counties including Richmond County, Leath Memorial Library is hosting a virtual summer reading program for people of all ages.

Participants can register for the program online at srls.libguides.com. Once registered, participants can follow along with a reading schedule and log the minutes they spend reading over the summer. Participants can earn badges as their minutes add up, and those badges will make them eligible to earn prizes. Those who finish the program by earning 10 badges will be entered into drawings for more prizes.

Participants can register and log their minutes through Aug. 31.

To help people find new books to read for the program, a collection of free books has been installed outside of the library, located at 412 E. Franklin St. in Rockingham. The box includes books as well as accessories like bookmarks and coloring sheets.

“We will also be taking materials, starting next week, to the feeding sites in Rockingham,” said Deborah Knight, Leath Memorial Library’s outreach coordinator. “It’ll have crafts and a book in in for the kids to pick up. We’ll be doing that once a month.”

The summer reading program annually yields a strong turnout, Knight said. If the library’s recent outreach efforts offer any indication, this year’s turnout will be strong as well — especially with children. Last week Knight put out 25 frisbees for families to pick up. All of the discs were gone within two days.

“We’ve been putting out crafts and coloring sheets, and all of the coloring sheets were gone,” Knight said. “We put out 150 coloring sheets last week and they were gone. I put out 50 books and they were gone.

“As far as the free library outside, we have adults who are using it, teens who are using it, and of course children are using it,” Knight added.

Anyone who has questions about the summer reading program can call the library at 910-895-6337 and ask for Knight.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.