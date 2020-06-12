United Way continues COVID-19 recovery effort

Richmond County 197 confirmed cases 5 deceased, 1 being treated, 48 in home isolation 143 people have recovered

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County’s COVID-19 Recovery fund has exceeded its $11,000 benchmark, and the agency is still raising funds to be dispersed to its network of local nonprofits during the pandemic.

The initiative was previously known as the COVID-19 Relief Fund until the agency modified the title recently to reflect changing circumstances.

“We’re hoping that we’re through with the relief piece, and we’re just trying to help everyone get back on their feet,” said United Way Executive Director Michelle Parrish.

Donations for the fund can be submitted online at unitedwayrichmondnc.net. Donations can also be mailed to PO BOX 153, Rockingham, NC 28380. All donations will be dispersed to United Way’s network, and the money will help local agencies provide critical resources such as food and financial assistance.

To date, the fund has helped local nonprofits provide resources to 846 families and 2,742 individuals. Our Daily Bread, Helping Hands of Hamlet, Backpack Pals and Salvation Army are some of the local organizations that have benefited from fund.

Those resources are in high demand because of economic problems caused by the coronavirus.

“There’s still a continued need in our community,” Parrish said. “The food banks are seeing a 60% increase (in demand) over what they normally would assist. For rent, utility and mortgage assistance, they’re probably up 30% at this time.”

United Way is dispersing funds in waves. The second wave of checks is set to go out next week.

The agencies will receive approximately $1,230 apiece in the second round.

“I’m not sure how many families they’ll be able to assist with that, but they will definitely take those dollars and stretch them as far as they can possibly do it,” Parrish said.

In addition to working with local nonprofits, United Way is planning to hold its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 10. More details on that event will be released as the date gets closer.

“We just want to tell the community thank you for embracing this relief effort for our community and our neighbors and our families that are in need of funding to help them get over the hump,” Parrish said.

