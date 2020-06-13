‘We made it’: Class of 2020 gets Speedway sendoff

ROCKINGHAM — It was a socially-distanced celebration of all the work Richmond County’s Senior Class of 2020 put in to cross the “finish line.”

About 500 seniors packed into cars with their loved ones to take a lap around the legendary Rockingham Speedway, now known as The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex, on Friday to say goodbye to the schools and classmates they’ve spent some of the best years of their life with. Their graduation and entire school year had been thrown off course by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Richmond County Schools administrators and the community pulled together to give them a graduation they would never forget.

It was the first time, at least in recent memory but perhaps ever, that Richmond Senior High School, Richmond Early College High School and Ashley Chapel Educational Center shared a graduation ceremony.

“The whole community has gotten behind these kids,” said Superintendent Jeff Maples. “They’ve learned a lesson here that can serve them the rest of their lives: persevere through challenging times, work together, appreciate what we have — be the light for the community.”

Maples thanked the ownership of the The Rock for allowing them to hold the ceremony there. The Rock owner Dan Lovenheim took Maples for a spin around the track in his Lamborghini in the lead up to the seniors’ arrival.

The traditional graduation song “Pomp and Circumstance” blared over the loudspeakers of the speedway as the seniors crossed the finish line with their administrators and teachers waving the checkered flag.

Who would’ve thought things would end this way?

“It’s wonderful that Richmond County Schools was able to secure the track for the students, who have missed out on so much this year, in a way that the whole community can be involved in,” said Dr. Kate Smith, executive director of curriculum and instruction.

RSHS math teachers Ashleigh and Chris Larsen bounced across the track frantically in green and gold blow-up suits that they borrowed from a pair of Raider fans that wear the suits to football games.

“Everyone keeps saying these are unprecedented times,” said Richmond County School Board Member Bobbie Sue Ormsby, “But we’re still doing good things … You can feel the love for the students.”

Ormsby commended the seniors for their “maturity” in dealing with the uncertainty, saying they’ve kept their heads held high throughout the last several months as traditional graduation milestones were cancelled or altered.

“This was a community effort,” said RSHS Principal Jim Butler. “It’s not the graduation we wanted but at least we were able to make a memory — that’s the part they missed out on.”

