FirstHealth: More COVID-19 tests means more cases reported

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s total count of COVID-19 cases has continued to increase by jumps and starts over the last several weeks, but FirstHealth sees this as a result of better testing capability.

As of Thursday, there have been 1,709 tests completed in Richmond County with 189 total patients positive for the virus since testing began. Of these, 61 cases are active. The count of active cases has hovered in the mid to low 60s this week after recordings of 76 active cases on June 2 and 83 on June 1. Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said the percentage of positive tests has remained steady at 10%.

“As our COVID-19 testing continues to increase, we anticipate an increase in overall positive cases,” Sloan said. “The percentage of tests that are positive remains steady, suggesting much of the increase is due to more extensive testing.”

FirstHealth uses internal models provided by the state of North Carolina and a projection model from the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) to judge the state of the battle against the virus. In late April, the virus predicted that North Carolina will reduce its number of deaths from the virus per day to below one new case per one million people by May 8, if containment strategies were maintained.

Statewide deaths have climbed at a steady pace since then, and are projected to continue to do so with relative certainty until Aug. 1, after which point the numbers become harder to predict. Sloan did not comment on when the projected peak would hit Richmond County or how high it might be.

So far, the virus hasn’t strained the hospital’s supplies, according to Sloan.

“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and our supply of personal protective equipment (PPE),” she said. “Currently, we have a strong supply of PPE and bed capacity at all of our hospitals.”

Changes in testing procedure

This week, FirstHealth switched from only doing testing on Tuesdays and Thursday to Monday through Friday, and limited the testing to only those that have been recommended by a medical provider. Asked if the hospital is still accepting referrals from the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline, Health Director Tommy Jarrell said the Health Department is “writing orders” for Hotline callers to be tested.

COVID-19 testing at FirstHealth of the Carolinas costs $75.00 or $110.00 before insurance or financial assistance, depending on the type of test, according to the hospital’s website.

FirstHealth has also released a table of COVID-19 data that records information from all their locations. The hospital system is currently hospitalizing 24 patients with COVID-19 at their various locations, which represents 6.6% of the total population of hospital patients. It’s unclear how many of these are located at the Rockingham location. FirstHealth has completed 7,151 tests, which includes retests, and has had 902 unique positive results. There are 196 results pending.

The Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at 910-417-4947 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

