Fairview Heights staff recognizes fifth graders

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Fairview Heights Elementary fifth-grader Cailin Moore receives his graduation photo during the fifth grade send-off parade on Thursday. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Fairview Heights Elementary School teachers wave while a passes by during the school’s fifth grade send-off parade on Thursday. Richmond County •194 confirmed cases, 5 since June 10 •5 deceased, 1 being treated, 45 in home isolation •143 people have recovered North Carolina •39,481 confirmed cases •572,677 completed tests •812 currently hospitalized, 969 deaths

HAMLET — Fairview Heights Elementary School principal Dawn Terry hasn’t faced many predicaments as challenging as the COVID-19 crisis in her 27-year career in education.

But through the pandemic and all of the changes that came with it — including remote learning and modified grading policies — Terry and her team of administrators and teachers remained committed to accomplishing certain goals. One of those goals was to give the school’s fifth-graders proper recognition before they moved on to middle school.

On Thursday afternoon, Fairview Heights hosted a drive-thru fifth grade graduation parade. Teachers lined up outside of the school as students rode by in cars. The rising sixth-graders received special certificates as well as their end-of-the-year feedback forms, and they had a chance to wave goodbye to their fifth-grade teachers one last time.

“This is a bittersweet day,” Terry said. “This year our celebration looks different. Our recognition looks different. We just tried to be creative and find ways to let them know how much we love them.

“Many of them have been here since pre-K or kindergarten. They’ve looked forward to the end-of-the-year celebration.”

The parade was the idea of Mary Kate Duncan, one of the fifth-grade teachers at Fairview Heights. She was inspired after seeing that some friends in South Carolina were planning something similar.

For Duncan and the rest of the Fairview Heights teachers, Thursday’s parade was more than a chance to honor their graduating students. It was also an opportunity for the teachers to see their students face-to-face for the first time in months.

“I love it because I have been missing them like crazy,” Duncan said. “I love getting to see them. I wish we weren’t sending them off this way, but I’m glad we’re sending them off with something.”

The parade is one of many things the Fairview Heights staff has collaborated on in an effort to normalize things as much as possible for their students. Terry said she “couldn’t be more proud” of the way the faculty has persevered through the coronavirus era.

“I think we can all agree that we’ve never experienced or seen anything like it,” Terry said. “We hope that, when the pandemic ends, we don’t experience anything quite like it again. But I think it’s brought out a lot of good things. We’ve learned things about ourselves. We’ve learned things about teaching. We’ve learned things about how to reach our kids in ways we never could before.

“So we’ve grown a lot professionally in this time period,” she added. “But nothing ever takes the place of the personal connection with kids in the classroom. We miss it. They miss it. So we’ve spent a lot of time in the past three months trying to find ways we can connect with them. … This has really stretched us in some really positive ways.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.