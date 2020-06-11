Moss Brothers holds grand reopening after 103 years in business

Related Articles

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Moss Brothers Tires and Service held their grand reopening Thursday after 103 years of operation. The business transitioned from third-generation ownership to the fourth-generation when Will Moss took over last year. Moss has renovated the inside, hired new staff from Richmond County in an effort to make Bo Moss proud. A cartoon version of Bo is now the logo of Moss Brothers. Mayor Steve Morris thanked them for staying in Rockingham. Morris, speaking as a former business owner himself, said that starting a business is hard enough, but to keep it going for 100 years is an impressive feat.