Sandhills Children’s Center students graduate

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The Sandhills Children’s Center held a drive-thru graduation for their pre-K students of Room 8 students on Thursday. The two other classes graduated on Wednesday. Each child received a diploma, a “bye-bye” bag, and a backpack from the Center. Their teachers are Opal Archie, Darlene Montgomery-Townsend and Kimberly Nicholson. Fredrick Banks Sr. rode in the back of a pickup truck with his son, Fred Jr., 5, who was wearing a cap and gown. Fred Jr. danced to “Happy” by Pharrell while posing with a picture frame. His dad said it was “blessing” to see him graduate and that he hopes to see many more of his graduations.