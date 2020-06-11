Fifth COVID-19 death recorded in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — A fifth Richmond County resident has died of COVID-19, the Health Department reported Thursday.

This patient was hospitalized outside of the county. They had been diagnosed with the virus in April, according to the Health Department. This is the second death from COVID-19 in a Richmond County patient this week, and the third since May 30. Prior to the May 30 death, the county had not had a death since April 16.

“Please join us in our sympathy for the family and friends of this resident of Richmond County during this most difficult time,” Health Director Tommy Jarrell said in a statement.

The Richmond County Health Department only reports cases and deaths from COVID-19 in patients who live in Richmond County.

Jarrell declined to provide more details on how the deceased’s illness progressed over the course of more than a month. At least four of Richmond County’s deaths from COVID-19 have been in patients who were being hospitalized outside of the county. Jarrell said that it is up to medical providers to decide which hospital a patient is sent to or transferred to.