Rockingham Council adopts budget for new fiscal year

ROCKINGHAM — City Council on Tuesday adopted its budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

The budget includes the city’s first tax rate increase in 21 years. The property tax rate jumped from $0.48 to $0.58. That hike was deemed necessary because the city is projected to lose approximately $750,000 in sales tax revenue due to the county commissioners’ decision to change the sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem.

“We’re all having to pay higher taxes so the county can service what it’s supposed to service already on the revenue it already gets,” Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson said. “It’s disgusting to have to make a motion to raise taxes this much.”

Rockingham is also raising its residential and commercial garbage fee by $1.50 per month in an effort to make up for lost revenue. The capital outlay budget — which is used to maintain capital assets such as land, machinery, and facilities — was given an appropriation of $309,457, just over half of its allocation it was given in the previous fiscal year.’

Based on the numbers from the fiscal year 2018-2019, Richmond County’s sales tax revenue would increase by $1,840,000 under ad valorem, according to projections provided by the Department of Revenue. All of the municipalities would lose significant chunks of the sales tax revenue; projections showed that Rockingham would lose 33.03% of its intake.

County Manager Bryan Land said the decision to move to ad valorem was made, because the county has taken on several expenses from the municipalities, including extraterritorial jurisdictions (ETJ) and the new 9-1-1 Center, as well as to avoid raising county property taxes.

“What really bothers me about this is we’re going to raise taxes $0.10 per $100 (value of property),” Hutchinson said. “The county-wide increase would have been 1/3 of that,” he added, referring to what would have happened if the county had raised its taxes rather than switching its revenue distribution method. “We’re raising taxes three times what they should have been raised.”

Hutchinson and several other Council members spoke about how Rockingham’s fiscal responsibility has kept them from having to raise taxes.

Mayor Steven Morris mentioned that Rockingham’s tax base has doubled withing the past 20 years.

“That’s why we didn’t have to have a tax increase,” Morris said. “We were getting more money, but we’ve done it wisely and we spent within our budget. If ours has doubled, I’d imagine within 20 years Richmond County’s has more than doubled. And yet they’ve outspent what they’re taking in. And they’ve had tax increases during that time, too.”

City Manager Monty Crump credited outgoing Financial Director Hazel Tew and her successor, Jennifer Lambeth, for what they’ve done to keep Rockingham sound financially.

Tew has served as the city’s finance officer for 41 years. A retirement reception for Tew will be held once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.

“Quite frankly we wouldn’t be where we’re at today without Hazel Tew,” Crump said. “… She’s largely, 99.99%, responsible for the financial stability of the city.”

