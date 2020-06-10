RALEIGH — The N.C. House on Wednesday passed the Second Chance Act and sent the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.

The Second Chance Act would allow for the expunctions of certain offenses committed before December 2019 or by juveniles under the age of 18. Cases where the defendant was found not guilty or whose charges were dismissed will also be eligible for expunction. Most misdemeanors and some felony convictions will be eligible for expungement, except those involving impaired driving or offenses requiring registration as a sex offender

Rep. Scott Brewer, a Rockingham resident who represents Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties, said he voted to approve the Second Chance Act because “it’s become apparent that we need meaningful criminal justice reform in our state.”

“For too long, our criminal justice system has disproportionately made it harder for poor people and people of color to be able to overcome minor criminal charges,” Brewer said in a statement. “Too many people in our communities are unable to get a house or a job or basic economic opportunity because of past criminal charges on their record.

“The Second Chance Act does just that – it removes these hurdles and provides people a second chance to succeed. It allows those who have worked hard to turn their lives around and get the second chance they deserve.”

The Senate unanimously approved the Second Chance Act in May 2019, but it took more than a year for the bill to move through the House.

The bill’s prmary sponsors were Sen. Danny Britt, Sen. Warren Daniel and Sen. Floyd McKissick.