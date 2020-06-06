Third COVID-19 death in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System officials announced Friday morning that a third individual has died from the coronavirus.

That individual was a 68-year-old male who resides in Marlboro County, South Carolina.

All three individuals who have died have been residents of surrounding counties. According to Dr. Cheryl Davis, chief medical officer for SHCS, there have been no deaths within Scotland County from the coronavirus.

The Laurinburg Exchange posts a daily update of numbers from Scotland Health Care System that includes the number of positive cases, the number of deaths and the number of specimens submitted for testing. All of those numbers include the results of the system’s facilities in Scotland and surrounding counties.

In area counties …

— Robeson County reported 929 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, including 24 new cases that day.

— Richmond County recently reported 163 positive cases, with three deaths.

— Cumberland County has had 697 confirmed cases with 23 deaths to date.

— Hoke County reports 239 positive cases with one death.

— Marlboro County in South Carolina recently reported 132 cases with no deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina officials reported that, as of Thursday, there had been 30,777 positive cases of coronavirus with 969 deaths.

