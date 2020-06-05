County receives $1.5M award to support new industrial park

ROCKINGHAM — The extension of a wastewater line to Richmond County’s coming industrial park will be fully grant-funded following a $1.5 million award from the Golden LEAF Foundation as part of its Community-Based Grants Initiative.

This award will account for about half of the total wastewater line project, titled the Richmond County Energy Park Wastewater Line, and a recent $1 million grant from the North Carolina Industrial Development Fund covers the rest. The county did not have to put up any taxpayer funds for the project. Richmond County’s award is the second-largest out of the 47 projects included in Golden LEAF’s announcement Thursday.

The new industrial park will be 700 acres and is scheduled to open later in 2020. Construction of the wastewater line will take a year or less depending on weather and future disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler. The wastewater line will be the final utility needed to make the park ready to accept new industries.

Butler said the goal of the new park is to grow the county’s tax base and provide quality jobs for county residents and those from the surrounding area.

“Providing quality jobs and investment for Richmond County has always been the number one priority for the Board of Commissioners,” Butler said in an email. “This award from Golden LEAF will support those efforts.”

The new park will have access to natural gas, water, will be in close proximity to Interstates 73 and 74, and is a Duke Energy-certified heavy industrial site, according to Golden LEAF’s description of the project. This site’s access to power and natural gas is rare in the state, according to Richmond County Economic Development. Butler said more information about the new park will be released in the future.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Kenneth Robinette said he is “thrilled” that the county was selected for this award.

“The 700-acre industrial park will position Richmond County to grow our industrial base—giving us the ability to recruit or expand operations, adding more job opportunities for the Sandhills region,” Robinette said in a press release. “Fostering economic growth in the community is the only way this community will survive in the years to come.”

The award was announced Thursday as part of $16.1 million in funding for 47 projects that address workforce development, infrastructure and disaster relief needs for the state.

“Golden LEAF is dedicated to the long-term economic advancement of North Carolina,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to be a partner on this project which will help recruit industry and bring quality jobs to Richmond County.”

Montgomery Community College received $375,000 through the same Community-Based Grants Initiative which will go towards construction and equipment to create a sustainable agriculture program to train future growers and modernize farming practices, with a focus on greenhouse and high tunnel applications, according to Golden LEAF.

Moore and Robeson counties were part of the 30 recipients of a total of $7.9 million for recovery from hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]