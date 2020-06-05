John Coltrane mural underway

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Artist Scott Nurkin began painting this mural of famed jazz musician John Coltrane Wednesday on the Raleigh Street side of the Opera House. The mural is part of a state-wide project by Nurkin’s The Mural Shop that will produce 15 murals of famous musicians in their North Carolina hometowns. Coltrane was born in Hamlet on Sept. 23, 1926, and died on July 17, 1967 in Huntington, New York. The mural was slated to begin next month, but with Hamlet’s budget cuts coming in the new fiscal year the mural had to be moved up to the current fiscal year for it to avoid being cut. Nurkin, a musician himself, said Coltrane is his personal favorite of all the musicians he’s slated to paint. He thanked the city for their support and cooperation.