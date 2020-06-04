School system plans for future with remote learning

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools and all other North Carolina public school districts are required by law to have a remote learning plan in place for the 2020-2021 school year.

That means the district needs to have resources in place to facilitate online and offline remote learning as part of its 15-component remote learning plan.

“Our technology department is working feverishly to get all teachers trained on the learning management system,” said Kate Smith, director of curriculum and instruction.

The district is also working to get laptops, wireless hot spots and other essential resources in place for students. The goal is to have steps in place so administrators and instructors aren’t caught off guard if circumstances change like they did this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once it is completed, the district’s remote learning plan will include steps for monitoring lesson plans; assessments; accommodations for Exceptional Children; tracking attendance; training students, teachers and families to use virtual programs; protocols for submitting assignments; technical support; and several other topics.

Smith said the district expects to receive a template for the plan from the Department of Public Instruction by the end of this week. The district’s plan will be submitted by July 22.

“It will be a very structured, systematic way for students to learn remotely,” Smith said. “It will be a collective effort including administrators and teachers as well as central office staff.

Smith also announced on Wednesday the district’s plans for its Summer Jump-Start Learning Program. The program will be conducted remotely this year, and it will include students in first through fourth grade who teachers have recommended for math and literacy interventions.

The summer program is mandated by H.B. 1043, which calls for North Carolina public schools to offer supplemental summer learning programs for students negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to fund those programs, $70,000,000 has been allocated to be distributed by DPI to local school administrative units, charter schools, and the Innovative School District.

Similar to the remote learning plan, Richmond County Schools will receive templates and guidance concerning the summer program from DPI by the end of the week. No specific date has been set for the program, but it will be three weeks long and it will likely happen in July, pending guidance from DPI.

“Getting hot spots and devices will be a huge piece of this program,” Smith said. “So we look to be able to give those students what they need to be able to access the summer learning program. We will also provide them offline learning opportunities.”

