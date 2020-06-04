Hamlet cuts support for Crime Stoppers, to have ‘severe’ impact on operations

HAMLET — Included in the City of Hamlet’s budget cuts was its $1,500 contribution to the Richmond County Crime Stoppers, a cut which could limit the organization’s ability to pay out rewards for anonymous tips and force board members to pay for training themselves.

The city ended all of its contributions to outside agencies for the 2020-2021 fiscal year due to the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution in April, according to Councilwoman Abbie Covington. This change forced Hamlet’s City Council to cut roughly $680,000 out of its nearly completed budget.

Richmond County Crime Stoppers (RCCS) requests to be put in each donor organization’s budget each year. This and fundraisers are how it sustains its operations, according to Jeff Avant, chairman of RCCS. Hamlet provides “one of the biggest” contributions they receive and provides the largest of any local government entity in the county, Avant said. Rockingham provides $500 and has budgeted that contribution again this coming year. Richmond County began providing $1,000 in the current fiscal year year but has not included the contribution in the 2020-2021 budget.

“It’s gonna impact us severely,” Avant said of the loss of Hamlet’s contribution.

These funds support reward payouts for tips that RCCS gets from anonymous sources, expenses on the RCCS’s promotional car and pays to send board members to trainings with the North Carolina Crime Stoppers Association, Avant said. Those payouts range from $50 for reports that lead to an arrest for a probation violation up to more than $1,000 for reports that lead to an arrest for murder. Avant said the trainings cost about $100 per person, and now members will likely have to pay for themselves to attend.

The RCCS is already the smallest Crime Stoppers group in the state, according to Avant.

“We have hung in there through all the recessions in the past,” he said. “A lot of (Crime Stoppers) have collapsed … Without these funds it’s hard to operate.”

Mayor Bill Bayless said the city has been making this contribution to the RCCS for as long as he can remember.

“I hate we had to do it,” Bayless said. “It wasn’t something that we would’ve done if it wasn’t an emergency … We don’t want to hurt them but we’ve got to get this budget balanced.”

Hamlet’s budget for 2020-2021 also cut the following contributions: $31,000 to the library; $12,000 for their fireworks display; $1,000 to the Richmond County Literacy Council; $2,000 to the Hamlet Depot Board; $500 to the Women’s Club; $1,000 to the National Railroad Museum; $1,000 to Backpack Pals; and $1,000 to the Richmond County Soup Kitchen, according to Interim City Manager Bill Zell.

If you have information about illegal activity, call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454. All calls are anonymous and no caller ID information is taken. The RCCS board’s next meeting is at noon every second Tuesday of the month at the Hamlet Depot.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]