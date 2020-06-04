Ellerbe denies Berry Patch annexation request

ELLERBE — The Ellerbe Town Council this week denied a request by former Mayor Lee Berry to voluntarily annex The Berry Patch into the town’s tax base.

Berry, who is running for county commissioner, said he had considered this idea in the past but couldn’t present it to the board as both the owner of The Berry Patch and mayor. The annexation was tabled at the town’s May meeting until the council members could get more clear numbers on the effects of this move.

Annexation of The Berry Patch would mean that the town would receive more property taxes, which Berry argued was needed following the county’s decision to change the sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem. Under ad valorem, sales taxes would be distributed proportionate to each entity’s (county and its municipalities) property tax base, rather than the entity’s population.

Berry was asking for trash pickup in exchange for the town adding him to their tax base, just as the Ellerbe Springs Inn was given when it was annexed in the past. He said he was willing to pay whatever rate other annexed businesses paid.

“With the sales tax from the county being cut it’s a good time to get me up on the books right now because the town is going to lose income,” Berry told the council in May. “I know that’s another conversation but you need to consider it as far as my application.”

Providing trash pickup to The Berry Patch would require one hour of labor from two town employees three days a week, for a total of six man-hours, according to the town. Town staff calculated that this would cost Ellerbe $6,000 annually, and the revenue the town would receive would only be $1,984.57 annually.

Berry said he thought that level of work by town staff was excessive to handle his trash.

“I don’t think it takes six man-hours a week to haul my trash,” Berry said in May. “I’m not here to get the town to lose any money but it’s a great opportunity to pick up another customer.”

Mayor Pro Tem Joe Grooms motioned that Berry’s request be denied because it wouldn’t “contribute to the cause” of keeping the town in good financial standing, especially while it’s considering large budget cuts due to the county’s change in sales tax distribution method.

“It’s not a good business deal for the town and as long as those are the numbers we’re looking at I don’t think anybody on the council should be (in support) — speaking from the way I feel about it,” Grooms said. “It’s not going to make the town money.”

The council voted unanimously to deny Berry’s request. Grooms added that there may be something else that could be worked out that would be beneficial to both parties.

In other business, the Town Council approved Steven Dunn’s request to advertise his new grocery store coming to Ellerbe in the coming weeks. Dunn was unable to place a sign for his Ellerbe Meats & Discount Grocery on the town’s busiest road under current ordinances, so he had to apply for a variance Monday that would apply to just him.

Mayor Fred Cloninger assured Dunn that the council’s initial denial of his request was not an effort to discourage his business, only to make sure that they did things the correct way.

“Welcome to Ellerbe again, we look forward to you being a valued part of our community,” Cloninger said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]