School board approves switch to Latin honors

HAMLET — By a 6-1 poll vote, The Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday approved changing the school system’s method of recognizing academic achievement from the valedictorian/salutatorian system to the Latin honors system. The change will take effect immediately, so the Latin system will be used to honor Richmond County’s class of 2020.

Under the Latin honor system, high school graduates in Richmond County will have the chance to earn cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude distinctions, depending on the quality of their GPAs. Colleges commonly use the Latin honor system.

Board members were given a month to consider the change before Tuesday’s meeting. Kate Smith, executive director of curriculum and instruction, recommended the change in part because many students’ chances of competing for valedictorian and salutatorian honors were jeopardized by academic policy changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that the competition for Richmond Senior’s valedictorian and salutatorian awards is very tight, with a small fraction of a point separating the top 31 students in the class rankings.

Switching to the Latin system, Smith said, would allow the school system to recognize a much wider range of students for their academic achievements while also getting away from the “outdated” valedictorian/salutatorian system. Smith noted that class ranks would still be noted on transcripts — the biggest difference being the top two students wouldn’t publicly receive special awards other than high Latin honors.

Pat Campbell was the only school board member to vote against moving to the Latin system. He asked why the school system couldn’t use both the Latin and the valedictorian/salutatorian systems.

“There is a No. 1 and a No. 2. Why take that away from them? They deserve that recognition just like a player on the football team, or what have you,” Campbell said.

Campbell related Latin academic honors to participation trophies. He said the district doesn’t necessarily have to follow the trend of schools that already use or are considering using the Latin system.

“If someone walked across a bed of coals with their shoes off,” Campbell asked, “and they told you to come try it, (that) you’d enjoy it, would you do it? I’m real concerned and I’m real passionate about this thing. … It’s the next step toward socialism when you start spreading the recognition, going with (the Latin system), in my opinion.”

Smith responded by emphasizing that challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic made the need for a new academic honors system clear.

“The grading this year has caused inequities,” Smith said. “The thought is that if we want to move to something that ensures that we are being equitable, this would be the year to do it.”

Smith also updated the board on academic procedures for the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will receive a feedback form instead of a report card. No letter grades will be included in the forms. Each form will include an academic feedback section for the entire year as well as a feedback section for the transition to remote learning, which will help other teachers gauge students’ needs for next year’s classes.

Middle school students in Richmond County will receive a feedback form and a report card. Similar to the younger grades, the feedback form will include information on academic performance as well as the transition to remote learning. Instead of letter grades, the middle school report cards will include “Pass” or Withdraw” marks for all courses.

In other business, the board approved several changes to the academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The fall semester will now end with a half-day for students on Dec. 18. That change means students will take their exams before winter break. The fall semester will begin on Aug. 17 for all schools except Richmond Early College, which will begin its fall semester on Aug. 10.

Five days dedicated to remote learning are built in to the revised calendar. Several of them coincide with teacher workdays.

The board also approved the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) plan presented by Greg Norton, the program’s director. The board also approved an alternative accountability model to be used by Ashley Chapel Educational Center. Other items approved in Tuesday’s meeting included the designation of Superintendent Jeff Maples as the district’s representative to file an application for $4.1 million in federal funding; two five-year software contracts with a combined cost of $49,650.99; and some policy adoptions and revisions.

The next meeting of the Board of Education will be at noon on June 29. New members of the board will be sworn in prior to that meeting.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.