CORRECTION: This article originally stated wrongly that the budget for 2020-2021 was approved Tuesday. It was only presented Tuesday, and the board will vote on it Thursday. The article has been updated to reflect this.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners received the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 Tuesday which closed an existing $4.5 million gap with the help of broad budget cuts and addressed the county’s reliance on solid waste fund transfers.

The budget is balanced at $53,071,073 and County Manager Bryan Land touted the fact that this did not require a transfer from the solid waste fund for the first time since fiscal year 2011-2012. This transfer was avoided through a three-phase process that began in 2018-2019 with the county raising taxes by $0.04, transferring funds from the general fund back to the solid waste fund in September 2019, and by changing the sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem in April, Land recounted.

“To cover the additional budget ceded from the municipalities and build fund balance back to a healthy percentage without resorting to solid waste transfers the commissioners chose to change the distribution of sales tax funds,” Land said in his presentation of the budget. “Even with this change, the nature of the current economy will make the fund balance recovery a much slower process.”

Richmond County Schools and Richmond Community College each will see no increase in their budgets in the coming year, and Land thanked their respective leaders for working within tight budget constraints. The budget also did not include raises for county staff to keep up with cost of living, which Land said would be a “priority” to rectify once the economy returns to normal.

County Attorney Bill Webb took unplanned time at the end of the meeting to address the “firestorm” that arose after the commissioners’ vote to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method without first notifying the municipalities. Webb said this outcry from the municipalities was “not to be unexpected,” but specifically spoke to the threat of legal action from Rockingham and Hamlet over the county’s justification for this change which was that it was an effort to recoup funds lost in the consolidation of 9-1-1 services.

The county sought and agreed to an interlocal agreement with the two cities in 2015 that would help the county compete for grant funding for the new 9-1-1 Center. This agreement stated, “(The 9-1-1 Center) is intended to be a self-sufficient entity financed by 9-1-1 fees, grants and funds provided by the county.”

Webb said he researched similar situations in which a county had switched to ad valorem, and found an ongoing battle between Boone and Watauga County in which the city has sued the county. He said there was something to be learned from this legal fight for Richmond County.

“It appeared obvious to me that the best strategy for the county to take when they are going through this process was really to say as little as possible about the process and about compromises in the process,” Webb said. “The reason being that, in a relatively small period of time … it would be very hard to muster everything that needs to be mustered between the communities and the county to work out any sort of agreement that could hold up legally.”

Webb said he has advised the commissioners that they could not go forward with any plan to reallocate sales tax revenues to the municipalities, apparently referring to Commissioner Ben Moss’s idea posted on his the Facebook page for his campaign for NC House last month. Moss suggested giving back any additional sales tax revenues that the county received under ad valorem that exceeded Land’s initial projection of $675,000. This came after the municipalities had argued, based on calculations by Rockingham and Hamlet officials — as well as the Department of Revenue — that the actual amount of revenue and share of the total revenue the county would receive would be closer $1.4 million, based on the 2018-2019 sales tax distribution.

It’s unclear when this advice was given, but county officials have been largely unresponsive to questions since early on in the battle over the sales tax distribution. Land has not responded to 11 emails from the Daily Journal, many containing multiple questions about the issue of changing to ad valorem, since April 10. He forwarded a message he had already sent to the commissioners on April 29 explaining his stance but did not address specific questions.

Most recently, when asked via email on May 19 for his thoughts on the viability of Moss’s idea, Land said that, “The threat of litigation considerably hampers my ability to respond to questions.”

Webb still feels that it’s best to not to comment publicly on these “compromises.” He also addressed an idea to form an interlocal agreement that would help smaller municipalities under ad valorem, but concluded that this wouldn’t include county taxpayers and thus would open the county up to liability. It’s unclear what interlocal agreement Webb is referring to and what the specifics of it would be.

At the May board meeting, Commissioner Rick Watkins motioned to seek a third party review of the issue of taxation in Richmond County which would require funding support from Rockingham and Hamlet and which would be completed by February 2021. No municipal leaders have reported being contacted by the county to begin negotiations on this plan since it was made public.

“What I see now is that by the time of our next meeting we will be in a new budget year. I think it will be a time of reflection that where we try to get together with the municipalities at the table, and I think we’ll have to have joined there the schools — Richmond County School and RCC — our employees that we have balanced the budget on over these years on their backs, and economic development,” Webb said. “And I think the county could have an opportunity … without my impediment, going forward after July 1, I think there are opportunities and matters of common benefit that they county and municipalities can sit at the table and find.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]