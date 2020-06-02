Robinette Building construction delayed by COVID-19 case on site

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College officials will have to wait a little while longer before they get the green light to move into the new Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham.

RCC Vice President and CFO Brent Barbee announced in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees that construction on the new building is projected to be finished on July 10, and that date could change in the next few weeks.

But later in the same meeting, that date was thrown into question. Barbee was notified that one of the construction workers assigned to the Robinette Building project had tested positive for COVID-19, so the construction had been temporarily shut down. This is another roadblock for a project that has already been delayed by severe weather recently.

The Robinette Building will house Leon Levine School of Business and Information Technology.

“We’re moving forward with plans to try to move in,” Barbee said. “If we can get the building in July, we can start offering classes there in August.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to make that (completion date),” he continued. “But again, I’m not positive about it.”

RCC President Dale McInnis said the college has a contingency plan in place in case the project is delayed further and they can’t offer classes in the new building this fall.

“It will be difficult and it will require some hard choices,” McInnis said, “but we’re having to be prepared for that.”

As of Tuesday, the shell of the building was nearing completion, pending the installation of some windows. Most of the building’s sheetrock has been installed, and painting could begin this week.

In other business during Tuesday’s teleconference:

— The RCC Trustees learned that 829 qualifying students had received $1,000 checks from RCC’s federal CARES Act allocation. RCC received $1,993,968 through the CARES Act. At least half of that money needed to be spent on aid for students enrolled in the 2020 spring semester. The rest of the money would go to institutional expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students eligible for the one-time CARES funding were those enrolled in a face-to-face class that transitioned to online or students who were in a face-to-face class that was paused due to the campus closure. They also needed to have filled out their FAFSA applications. McInnis said eligible students who didn’t receive a check are being encouraged to fill out their FAFSA paperwork so they can be accounted for when a second round of checks goes out to students who weren’t included in the first round.

— The board unanimously approved several academic policy changes primarily designed to provide clarification for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the regional body responsible for accrediting degree-granting higher education.

— They also learned that no damage was done to RCC’s Hamlet and Laurinburg campuses during recent local protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.