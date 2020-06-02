Rockingham man charged in weekend murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday charged Kenneth Franklin Battley, 57, of Rockingham with the murder of Donald Wayne Coats this weekend.

Deputies were called to a residence on Broadway Street in Jefferson Park on Sunday, May 31 for a welfare check, according to a press release. No one answered the door, and deputies then forced entry where they found Coats, 62, deceased.

Battley, 57, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 in connection to Coats’ death. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Battley is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.