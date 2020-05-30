Health club owner cited for reopening

ROCKINGHAM — Blake Altman, owner of Evolution Health Club in Rockingham, has been charged with a misdemeanor for violating Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order after prematurely reopening his business this week.

Altman said he did so because following the rules was no longer sustainable. He closed in March following the initial orders and then applied for government assistance — which he said could have allotted him $10,000 — but has not heard back from the state or his own local bank since.

Police warned him multiple times since he reopened Thursday that he would be arrested if he did not close, according to Altman. Instead, they issued him the misdemeanor citation for violation of emergency prohibitions and restrictions under North Carolina General Statute 14-288.20A. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

Altman said he told the police “I will die before I close these doors.” His bank account has dwindled to $29 over the course of the shutdown.

“I’ve been forced into a position to make my company almost go under because of this,” Altman said in an interview Friday. “I told the police today, ‘Sir, here’s what you don’t understand: if I would have gotten that government assistance money, this wouldn’t be happening. I would have waited like other gyms and opened like I was supposed to.’”

Cooper’s executive order that went into effect on May 22 directed gyms and health clubs to remain closed while other businesses were able to loosen their restrictions. Altman said he’s been “baffled” by the restrictions on his business which he says has always rigorously wiped down machines in between uses long before the pandemic hit.

Evolution averages about eight to 10 people in it per hour, Altman said, which is well below the 50% capacity of his facility allowed by other businesses under the loosened restrictions. The club has also spaced out machines to six feet apart and barred entrance to non-members.

“This isn’t me being rebellious this is me trying to protect my livelihood and how I feed my children,” Altman said.

Lieutenant George Gillenwater with the Rockingham Police Department said that any further actions against Altman will be “investigated and handled accordingly.” Gillenwater declined to comment when asked under what circumstances RPD would shut Evolution down.

Evolution reopening comes as a group of North Carolina gyms sued Cooper for not allowing them to reopen. The News & Observer reported that the group is arguing that by ordering their facilities closed, Cooper is depriving them of their right to earn a living. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the executive order which would stop the state from enforcing it.

