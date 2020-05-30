RCC offering free training to help churches re-open safely

HAMLET – North Carolina is now in Phase II of the re-opening process, and many are anxious to return to their normal places of worship. Richmond Community College and the Small Business Center will be assisting local churches and places of worship in reopening in a safe manner.

The Small Business Center will hold “Re-opening Houses of Worship: Gathering after COVID-19” on June 4 at the Grimsley Building in Hamlet and June 11 at the Covington Street Building in Laurinburg. Two sessions will be held each day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. All sessions are offered for free.

“In these free training sessions, we will gather in a simulated sanctuary to learn the best practices for effectively opening your place of worship,” Small Business Center Director Butch Farrah said. “Church staff members and other leaders will benefit from this one-hour seminar presented by Sam Gore.”

Gore is a certified church administrator who has earned a Master of Ministry degree with an emphasis on Conflict Management from Trinity Theological Seminary in Newberg, Ind. He is also a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians and a Certified Risk Management Specialist, having completed 90 hours of graduate work with Cambridge University.

“This is a great opportunity for church leaders and members who are eager to return to corporate worship and restore a level of comfort in their lives,” Farrah said. “Our goal is to help our churches do this in a safe and healthy manner for the community.”

To register for one of these training sessions, visit the Small Business Center’s website, www.richmondcc.edu/small-business-center, and click on “Seminars & Workshops.” For more information, contact Farrah at (910) 410-1687 or [email protected]chmondcc.edu.

Attendance will be limited for proper social distancing.