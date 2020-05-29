Graduating seniors to take ‘victory lap’ at Speedway

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s senior class of 2020 will take a “victory lap” around the Rockingham Speedway on June 12 in place of their normal graduation ceremony, the school system announced Friday.

The lap will allow the seniors and their families to gather in a large procession while social distancing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will lead the seniors from Richmond Senior High School to the Speedway, around the track and then the drivers will park on the Speedway grounds in position to watch a large fireworks show.

Each senior will arrive at RSHS through the back gate at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12. RSHS seniors will be directed to the student parking lot while Ashley Chapel Educational Center (ACEC) and Richmond Early College High School (REaCH) seniors will be directed to the bus parking lot.

Richmond County Schools is only allowing one car per senior. Each senior must arrive with the driver that will transport them for the entire event. Seniors must ride in the passenger side of their vehicle and other family may join them as space allows. The graduates will be checked in and given a sign to place on their dashboard. The sheriff’s office will begin leading the students to the track promptly at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, no one will be allowed to exit their vehicles at any point during the event. The grounds of the Rockingham Speedway will be reserved for the seniors and the faculty and staff of RSHS, ACES, ReaCH and Richmond County Schools.

The virtual graduations, which were recorded earlier this month, will broadcast on June 11. The Ashley Chapel graduation will begin at 6 p.m., REaCH at 7 p.m. and RSHS at 8 p.m. These can be viewed on the RCS website richmond.k12.nc.us as well as each individual schools’ website.

“It is time for our Seniors to take a well-deserved Victory Lap!” read a press release from Richmond County Schools.

