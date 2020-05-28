Local students receive scholarships

Pee Dee Electric Awareness Committee recently awarded $8,000 in college scholarships to eight students across its service area who are seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence and live in a home served by Pee Dee Electric.

The recipients are:

— Jayden Johnson of Rockingham. Jayden plans to attend NC State University.

— Treshawn Robinson of Rockingham. Treshawn plans to attend UNC Wilmington.

— Noah Jordan of Rockingham. Noah plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

— Akela Martin of Wadesboro. Akela plans to attend the Universtiy of Tennessee – Knoxville.

— Duncan McSwain of Norwood. Duncan plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

— Nkaujhnub Vue of Wadesboro. Nkaujhnub plans to attend NC State University.

— Thomas Buckingham of Polkton. Thomas plans to attend Appalachian State University.

— Emma Buffaloe of Laurel Hill. Emma plans to attend Warren Wilson College.

The Pee Dee Electric Awareness Committee is comprised of cooperative members who raise funds every year through a raffle and a golf tournament to provide these opportunities to students in the Pee Dee service area.