County Crime Report

May 22

ELLERBE — At 2:12 p.m., deputies responded to a parking lot on Main Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing tools and supplies valued at $100. James Edward Pankey, 56, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as injury to personal property.

ELLERBE —At 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McIntyre Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and damaging the vehicle’s window seals. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hannah Pickett Avenue following a report of a suspect using the internet to scam someone out of $2,400. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Forrest Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s property and fleeing on foot from lawmen. A door and door frame at the residence was damaged. Andru Bryson DeBerry, 19, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer and breaking and entering.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Hwy. 1 following a report of a trampoline being stolen from the yard. The trampoline is valued at $300. The case is still active.

MOUNT GILEAD — At 3:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on N.C. Hwy. 109 following a report of a suspect stealing jumper cables from a vehicle. The cables were valued at $250. The case is still active.

May 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect taking scrap metal out of the victim’s yard. The scrap metal was valued at $80. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:38 a.m., Deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the building and taking a Chicago Electric welder valued at $200 and an air compressor valued at $250. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Winsor Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a cell phone. The phone is valued at $500. The case is still active.

May 24

ROCKINGHAM —At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Winsor Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a debit card and an insurance card. The case is still active.

May 26

ROCKINGHAM —At 10:49 a.m., deputies responded to Sport Cycles on U.S. Hwy. 74 in Rockingham following a report of larceny of a motor vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a Kawasaki KRX1000 side-by-side valued at $16,600. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Collins Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing a firearm. The firearm is a double-barrel shotgun with wooden stock, valued at $200. The case is still active.

CORDOVA — At 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a stolen firearm. The firearm is a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $200. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the home and stealing a Frigidaire heating and air window unit valued at $500. The case is still active.