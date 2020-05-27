Dragway holding events without spectators

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Dragway is holding events again, but the only way you would be able to see them is if you’re a competitor or a crew member.

The venue has held some private tests over the last few weeks and held its 22nd Annual Big John Memorial Nationals event over Memorial Day weekend — all without spectators. The Big John event had 712 entrants who competed with the stipulation that there be no more than 10 people per 1,000 square feet and that crew members had to leave the starting line after their cars completed a run, according to a post on the Dragway’s Facebook page. Hand sanitizer was made available and face masks were encouraged.

Normally, business would be rolling in for the Dragway, but they haven’t made a profit since November, according to Steve Earwood, owner of the Dragway. Earwood said they’re a “seasonal business,” with very strong periods and very slow periods throughout the year, and the spring is when the money starts coming in.

“It’s been devastating,” Earwood said of the impact COVID-19 has had on the venue. “I’ve never worried about a slowdown because we’ve always had great springs that bail us out, but this year we’ve had no spring.”

Earwood was forced to lay off all his full-time staff, but now has some part-time staff and is working on bringing the rest of the staff back. He will likely only be able to bring his staff back once spectators are allowed again.

Navigating Governor Roy Cooper’s restrictions has been a challenge, and Earwood feels that there isn’t a clear answer as to how a venue of his side should conduct itself with regard to limits on crowd size. Still, he said he isn’t going to be the first one to try to open back up. Under Phase 2, people can gather together for social purposes as long as they don’t exceed the mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, according to the governor’s website.

This weekend, the Dragway will hold a test session for the Modern Street Hemi Shootout this Friday for advance registrants only. With events going again, Earwood said things are starting to feel “normal” after so much abnormality since mid-March. He said he hopes these kinds of events will allow them to get their equipment working again and pave the way for bigger events as things begin to loosen up.

“Racers are so anxious to go racing,” he said. “I think we’ll be fine just going with racers and crews for a while.”

Earwood was brought in to help the United States Motor Sports Association develop best practices and guidelines for future events once they get the “green light” to go back to normal. In conference calls with owners of venues across the country, he said there’s a lot of apprehension about continuing to hold events while the risk is still out there.

“We have got to get this economy back rolling or America will not recover,” Earwood said. “I think the public is realizing that this thing is not near as bad as we were lead to believe.

“If your immune system is compromised you probably ought to stay home but, if you’re healthy, you probably ought to come to the Rockingham Dragway.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]