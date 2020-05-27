Restaurant workers learn about COVID-19 compliance

ROCKINGHAM — Several groups of Richmond County restaurant workers got an in-depth look Wednesday at what they need to do to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines and restrictions.

Richmond Community College hosted four free compliance seminars in a conference room at Cole Auditorium. Representatives from Griffin Marketing Group, an independent manufacturer’s firm in the food service equipment industry, shared information about best practices and answered questions from those in attendance.

Butch Farrah, director of RCC’s Small Business Center and Entrepreneurial Services, said the seminars are meant to give restaurant workers extra training that will help them keep their operations flowing under Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen North Carolina’s economy. He also said that by attending the seminars and earning a certificate of attendance from the college, restaurants will be able to improve how their sanitation efforts are perceived.

“People will know that, if (the restaurant workers) came out here, they’re doing all they can to be safe,” Farrah said. “That’s what we want, because we’ve got to get our economy back up and running locally.”

Each of the four sessions held on Wednesday were identical. The times were staggered so restaurants that had already opened could send their employees in small groups.

Presenters Adam Goldenberg, vice president of Griffin Marketing Group, and Arturo Marchand, an outside sales representative with the company, shared information on how restaurants need to handle health, sanitation and social distancing guidelines in the COVID-19 era. They also answered a bevy of questions from attendees.

Several major points, such as which surfaces and items need to be sanitized routinely, what precautions employees need to take and how to promote social distancing were covered. Other topics included food inventory management, rising food prices and patron influx management.

Liability was a major issue brought up during Wednesday afternoon’s sessions. Workers wanted to know if their restaurants would be liable for a patron contracting COVID-19 while visiting their business.

The presenters said that if restaurants take every precaution they can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, liability shouldn’t be a big concern. They mentioned a previous case where a man ate at a restaurant and found out a couple days later that he had COVID-19. Health officials released the name of the restaurant in their announcements about the case — not to hold the restaurant liable, but rather to alert other patrons who visited the restaurant around that time.

Four more identical seminars will be held on Thursday at the Covington Street Building on RCC’s Laurinburg campus. The start times are 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A link to register for the sessions can be found by clicking the “Training” tab at ncsbc.com.

Farrah said he was receiving positive feedback from participants in Wednesday’s sessions.

“We’ve had a lot of our local restaurants (participate),” Farrah said. “Not such much the chains, but the local restaurants have really responded well here.”

