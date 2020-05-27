Officer and suspect injured in shootout Tuesday night

A shooting occurred on Tuesday, May 26 that left one suspect and one officer injured. Related Articles

WADESBORO — An officer from the Wadesboro Police Department and a suspect were injured in a shooting that took place in the Wadesboro Housing Authority’s Myrtlewood Apartment Complex off Myrtlewood Drive on Tuesday, May 26.

Both injured parties are in serious but stable condition. The officer was flown to Charlotte for treatment while the suspect was treated at the scene and is currently being cared for in an area hospital, according to Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards. The town is not releasing the name of the injured officer out of respect for the family, and is also not releasing the name of the injured suspect due to the ongoing investigation.

The incident began when police responded to an call of shots fired on the north side of Wadesboro.

A vehicle matching the description from the initial report was sighted by officers en route to the scene. The vehicle came to a stop outside the apartment complex and the occupants exchanged gunfire with the police, Edwards said in an email.

The shootout resulted in two officers being struck. One of the officers suffered no injuries, only his equipment was damaged. The other officer was flown to Charlotte for treatment.

“He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery,” Edwards said.

The other three suspects from the vehicle are still at large and the investigation has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. No other details are available at press time.

“The most professional response is to take the time to get this right,” said Edwards in a press release, “and we will provide more information as soon as it’s available and confirmed. Please continue to be in prayer for all those involved and for our community to heal from this tragic incident.”

