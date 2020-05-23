Storm hits Richmond County

Contributed photo In Rockingham, strong winds caused a tree to fall and damage the cab of an empty, parked pickup truck. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal As a result of the storm on Friday afternoon, a tree on Randolph Street in Rockingham fell — taking some power lines with it — and temporarily blocked traffic from both directions. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal A home on Rockingham Road was severely damaged by a falling tree during a severe thunderstorm that hit Richmond County on Friday afternoon.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

A home on Rockingham Road was severely damaged by a falling tree during a severe thunderstorm that hit Richmond County on Friday afternoon.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

As a result of the storm on Friday afternoon, a tree on Randolph Street in Rockingham fell — taking some power lines with it — and temporarily blocked traffic from both directions.

Contributed photo

In Rockingham, strong winds caused a tree to fall and damage the cab of an empty, parked pickup truck.

Contributed photo

Strong winds knocked down trees and bushes and caused widespread power outages in Richmond County on Friday.