ROCKINGHAM — Clad in protective masks and hair that hadn’t been trimmed in almost two months, several Rockingham Barber Shop patrons waited to hear their name called for a haircut on Friday evening.

The patrons wore masks by choice. Linda Lee, the lone barber working at the shop on Friday, didn’t have a choice. Lee and all other employees of personal care facilities throughout the state have to wear one to comply with one of the many rules listed in Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’ plan to reopen North Carolina’s economy. Phase Two took effect at 5 p.m. Friday. Personal care facilities, restaurants and pools can now provide in-person services at 50% of their stated fire capacity. `

And those businesses must follow several sanitation protocols. Personal care facilities like barber shops must routinely disinfect what the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services calls “high-touch areas” — things like doors, doorknobs, rails and bathroom surfaces. They must also disinfect chairs, capes, shampooing chairs and other pieces of equipment.

It’s a new way of doing business, but following all of those steps means Lee can get back to cutting hair.

“That means the world to me,” Lee said.

Like many others in her line of work, Lee went through months of uncertainty after Cooper first issued North Carolina’s stay-at-home order in late March. Only the businesses deemed essential by the government were allowed to remain open at that time. Barbershops weren’t on that list.

“It’s something I never went through before,” Lee said. “I’m just kind of playing it by ear.

“I’m sure glad to be back.”

Cooper’s plan to reopen the state includes three phases. If North Carolina makes progress in several coronavirus-related trends — including a decrease in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, and improved testing numbers — Phase Three could begin between four to six weeks from now. Restrictions on business openings and mass gatherings would be lifted further in Phase 3.

