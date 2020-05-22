Hamlet hires new manager, to start July 6

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has officially named their next full-time city manager.

Matthew Christian is currently the city manager of Mt. Gilead where he has worked for nearly four years. This week he signed a four-year contract with Hamlet for a $80,000 salary. He will take over the role from interim City Manager Bill Zell on July 6.

Christian was part of the first trio the city considered for the position about a month ago, and he separated himself from the others, according to Mayor Bill Bayless.

“We liked what he had to say,” Bayless said. “We talked to him at length and liked his attitude and his experience.”

Christian comes into a city in the midst of enormous budget cuts done on short notice following the vote by the county commissioners in April to change the sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem. But he said he’s not one to back down from a challenge.

“That’s one of the things that gets me motivated,” Christian said.

He commended the City Council for making tough decisions that included cuts to the library, employee pay raises, the city’s Fourth of July event, and upgrades to aging equipment, among others, in their last monthly meeting. The council has been keeping him abreast of the changes with regard to the budget and city activities so he doesn’t come in “cold,” Bayless said.

Christian has always been fascinated by how communities are built. His first job after getting his graduate degree from Appalachian State University was as a city planner but it wasn’t enough — that role was about management and he wanted to be in a leadership role.

“Management is a transaction and leadership is transformation,” he said.

In coming to Hamlet, Christian, 31, sees an opportunity to grow as a city manager and as a leader. But it wasn’t easy to leave Mt. Gilead.

“The decision to leave is pretty bitter sweet and not a decision I take lightly,” Christian said. “To my core I really appreciate what Mt. Gilead has provided me, the lessons I’ve learned. It will always be a part of me.”

He said he’s most proud of the town’s infrastructure improvements in his tenure and the revisions made to the town’s plans for the future, but no one achievement could top the experience of working with his staff.

“In the time we’re in now the essential nature of our services has never been more apparent. You rely on your government to make sure the water flows and the trash goes somewhere,” Christian said. “Working with our staff to make sure we’re resilient and growing together has been second to none, that’s more important to me than any feather in my cap.”

On Hamlet itself, Christian said he’s excited to learn about the community and its history.

“It’s going to be a great place to continue my management journey,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to provide some ability and longevity.”

