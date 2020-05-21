Towns begin budget talks, cuts planned

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Dobbins Heights and Ellerbe held their first budget meetings since the county voted to change the sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem, and both are considering significant cuts to balance their budgets.

In a way to give an idea of what the impacts of this change would be, the Department of Revenue (DOR) this month released figures that showed that Dobbins Heights would have lost about $165,000 in sales tax revenue in the 2018-2019 fiscal year under an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, or 78.95% of the amount they received under the per capita distribution. Ellerbe would have lost $143,000, or 55.43%.

So far, the Dobbins Heights Town Council has identified about $117,000 in cuts to their budget and is considering a $0.10 tax increase, according to Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway. Among these cuts are about $22,000 from the parks and recreation budget, $26,000 in cuts to capital outlay projects for the town’s streets, reducing trash pickup to one day a week, slashing employee and town council insurance, and the cutting out of travel for council members.

The council will also cancel the town’s sleigh ride it has held for the last several years at Christmas time in order to clear $2,500 from the budget, according to Holloway. The sleigh ride brought out hundreds of people of all ages to ride in Santa-sized sleighs through Dobbins Heights streets pulled by horses.

The $22,000 in parks and recreation cuts will mean the pool will not open this summer, Holloway said. Were it not for the pandemic, the pool would’ve opened this weekend. Each year it stays open six hours a day for six days a week, allowing access to people from all over the county, and closes after Labor Day. However, Holloway said that the pool is remaining closed this summer is a direct result of the county’s change to ad valorem.

“It does not look like the pool will be operational, I say that with heavy regret,” Holloway said. “This is something not of our doing — this is strictly due to the county changing to ad valorem.

“(The pool) is a big morale boost for the county and the kids in our area and other underserved areas in Richmond County,” he continued. “With that being cut out it’s going to be a big void.”

The cuts to the street projects will mean potholes won’t be filled and the streets’ shoulders won’t be maintained. Holloway fears the reduction of trash pickup to one day per week will exacerbate the trash problem that has plagued the town in the past. He said he and the other council members have been stressing to citizens to stay “vigilant” in order to report people improperly disposing of trash.

Council members each have to option to receive a $100 health insurance supplement each month, though Mayor Antonio Blue has waived his. This will be cut to $50, a move that Holloway said won’t affect him as much as it will the retired council members.

The budget will be available for review by the public in June.

Ellerbe’s budget thus far

Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger said that the town identified some of the “low-hanging fruit” in their budget during their first budget meeting Monday which last more than two hours.

The town is looking at cutting its $180,000 contribution to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to keep a deputy in the town 24-hours a day, ending its contract with its code enforcement officer, no longer contributing $50,000 to the rest area, and ending its $10,100 contribution to the library.

The Ellerbe Town Council has not yet discussed a tax rate increase, according to Cloninger.

Cloninger said the possibility of ending of the sheriff’s office contract has been on the table before the financial constraints but on the town since mid-March. He said he talked about this with County Manager Bryan Land in December.

“(The sheriff’s office) can’t deny us coverage because we’re in the county, but they won’t be able to guarantee that there will always be a deputy within the town,” Cloninger said. “Hopefully it won’t contribute to a bad situation.”

The rest area reopened in April 2018 with $100,000 allocations by the town the first year and the next which were reimbursed by the Department of Transportation. The town’s $50,000 contribution this year hasn’t yet been reimbursed, and Cloninger said the town hasn’t seen the benefits this was supposed to bring in terms of new traffic through the town.

Instead of contracting a code enforcement officer, Ellerbe will likely hire the officer on an hourly basis as needed, according to Cloninger.

There are still many line items for the town to go through looking for cuts.

“I hope the citizens will understand what we’re up against,” he said. “I’m a citizen of Ellerbe just like all of (the council members) are, whether there’s a tax increase — we’re impacted just as much as anybody. Anything we do we do it with an understanding.”

