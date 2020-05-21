Richmond Senior parent tests positive for COVID-19; virtual graduation make-ups rescheduled

ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond Senior High parent who accompanied their child to their virtual graduation ceremony inside the high school’s gym on Wednesday morning found out later in they day that they had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release from Richmond County Schools.

“While we do not believe anyone was at risk, we will use an abundance of caution and reschedule Thursday’s virtual walks for Tuesday, May 26,” the release reads in part. “During this time, the school will be cleaned and sanitized.”

Virtual graduation ceremonies are being filmed over the course of three days this week. Thursday was scheduled to be a make-up day for Richmond Senior graduates who hadn’t already participated int he ceremony.