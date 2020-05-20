‘We are beyond blessed’: Place of Grace gives away produce

ROCKINGHAM — Misti Loan was all smiles on Wednesday as she directed a long line of cars through the parking lot at Place of Grace Campus.

“This is my favorite day,” said Loan, the director of programs at Place of Grace.

Wednesday was produce distribution day, one of many the church has put on over the past several weeks. As a part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program, Place of Grace has been distributing truckloads of produce boxes to anyone in the community who needs them.

The Farmers to Families program was born from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Through the program, the USDA is purchasing billions of dollars in produce, dairy and meat products from national, regional and local suppliers. Those products are then passed on to food banks, community and faith-based organizations and nonprofits. The program is scheduled to run until June 30, and that date could be pushed back by the USDA.

Every Wednesday, Place of Grace residents, staff members volunteers use a drive-up loading method to distribute the USDA food boxes near the church’s front entrance. The distribution schedule depends on when truckloads of food are delivered, and Place of Grace uses Facebook live streams to announce those deliveries. On Wednesday, the church had 1,300 boxes of food to distribute, each one containing a mixture of apples, cucumbers, potatoes, onions and zucchini. The church had enough produce on hand to feed approximately 5,200 people, according to pastor Gary Richardson.

In an average produce distribution session, about 200 families come through to receive food.

And that just accounts for produce brought in from Raleigh by the USDA. Separate from the Farmers to Families Program, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina occasionally sends produce deliveries to Place of Grace as well.

“Sometimes we get two trucks a week, sometimes we get one,” Loan said. “Whenever we have the opportunity, we open our gates and allow people to come get food.”

In addition to families, smaller food pantries throughout the region also benefit when Place of Grace receives a shipment of produce. Many of them send trucks to pick up food boxes from Place of Grace and distribute them around the community.

Place of Grace is still holding its regular drive-up food pantry distribution events from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. every Monday and Friday. At those events, community members can pick up a variety of food items brought in from the food bank.

When new shipments of food arrive, Place of Grace makes announcements on its Facebook page, which can be found by searching “Place of Grace Campus.” Updates are also posted on the church’s website, pogcampus.com.

“We’re just excited that we’re able to bless our community, especially in a time like this when food is short and jobs are scarce and money is hard to come by,” Loan said. “We are beyond blessed to be able to give.”

