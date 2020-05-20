Mountaire Farms delivers chicken to frontline staff

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange U.S. Sen. Dan Bishop, R-NC, helped to deliver chicken on Wednesday to Scotland County Sheriff’s Office employees and Scotland Health Care System employees. Below,

LAURINBURG — A tractor-trailer load of chicken tenders was donated to the Scotland Memorial Hospital employees and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon

“Today Mountaire Farms is donating 11,000 pounds of chicken,” said Jarrod Lowery, community relations manager for Montaire Farms.

The giveaway was supposed to begin around 2 p.m. with the Sheriff’s Office picking up their boxes — however, employees began showing up much earlier than that.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountaire Farms has been donating chicken as a way of saying thank you to first responders and medical professionals in our communities from North Carolina to Delaware,” said Lowery.

The hospital was given 1,000 bags, with one bag going to each employee and the Sheriff’s Office was given 25 boxes with each containing four bags of chicken tenders.

“Today was another example of how we all are blessed,” said Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

A handoff method was used to load the chicken onto the back of a pickup truck for the Sheriff’s Office. After the boxes were finished being loaded Sheriff Ralph Kersey and a few of his deputies stuck around to help hand out chicken to hospital employees and socialize with the workers toughing out the rain.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office sends a big thank you to Mountaire Farms for the donation of chicken to our office, Scotland Memorial Hospital Staff and other agencies that are working on the front line as we continue to face COVID-19,” said Kersey.

As the bursts of vehicles popped in and out, “thank yous” and appreciative comments could be heard coming from the cars as they received their bags of free chicken.

“Mountaire Farms reached out to the staff of Scotland Memorial Foundation and they helped us organize this giveaway event and is staffing the event,” said Lowery.

In attendance helping pass out bags and boxes of chicken was North Carolina State Rep. Garland Pierce and U.S. Sen. Dan Bishop.

“This is a great thing they are doing here,” said Pierce. “It’s great when people are helping other people.

“And it looks like there sure is a lot of chicken to hand out,” added Pierce.

The staff of Scotland Memorial Foundation handed out chicken until 8 p.m. to ensure that each shift of hospital staff had the opportunity to receive their bag of tenders.

“These guys are doing all the work and helped plan and organize the event,” said Lowery. “Without them it would not be possible.

Mountaire plans to continue to help in areas that they can as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.

“Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to share with all of us,” said Kersey. “The little things truly make a difference. Scotland County Strong.”

