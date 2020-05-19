Town of Norman grapples with possible insolvency

What makes the difference in the impacts of a county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method is a municipality’s ability to raise taxes to make up for the loss of sales taxes distributed by the state.

Five of Richmond County’s municipalities can do this — though they don’t want to, especially since their hands have been forced by the county in such a sudden way — but one of them cannot. Norman has never levied taxes to its residents, and the town council is doubtful that they could manage to change that, according to Town Clerk Glenda McInnis.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) released projections this month that shows that Norman would be the hardest hit in terms of the proportion of their sales taxes under ad valorem. Based on the fiscal year 2018-2019 sales tax distributions, the town would have lost about $36,000, which was 100% of its sales tax revenue, according to the DOR.

“We rely on all of it,” said Tonia Collins, mayor of the town of 132 people, according to the 2010 census. The only service the town offers is street lights.

“We don’t charge taxes up here because we don’t have anything to offer people,” Collins continued.

If Norman’s revenue and expenses remained the same as it was on June 30, 2019, the town would be insolvent in about three years and nine months. For comparison, the next most impacted municipality would be Hoffman, which is able to raise its taxes on its residents. The DOR projects that Hoffman would have lost about $123,000, or 85.42%, under ad valorem last year, which would cause the town to be insolvent in about nine years if they did nothing to mitigate the losses and if their revenues and expenses remained the same.

Under ad valorem, sales taxes are distributed relative to the property taxes of each government entity as opposed to per capita which does it based on population. Per capita is typically advantageous to counties. The proportion of sales tax revenues that each municipality receives will vary as they change their tax rates, but Norman’s proportion goes to zero under ad valorem because they do not levy a tax, according to Dan Way, communications manager with the Office of the State Treasurer.

McInnis said that County Manager Bryan Land called her on April 29 after she left a voicemail for Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Kenneth Robinette to talk about the board’s April 6 vote to change to ad valorem. McInnis said Land suggested that Norman impose a tax to recoup their losses.

Land did not respond to an emailed request for comment on this conversation.

“Norman’s population is mostly the elderly and very low to no income families. There has never been taxes from the Town in Norman, and unfortunately, the Council feels it would have a very difficult job collecting any money,” McInnis said in an email. “The long term effect on Norman could end with Norman no longer being a town. Not in the near future, but eventually.”

The process for Norman to become able to levy taxes itself would be a long one, and it’s not clear where the town would start.

The Town of McFarlan in Anson County, which had a population of 117 in the 2010 census, is a taxable entity — with a $0.29 tax rate — but relies on the county to collect its revenue. McFarlan has never collected its own taxes, according to Diane Timmons, who has been mayor of the town for a total of 18 years. She said it would require hiring full-time staff, which isn’t in the cards when the town’s budget is about $36,000.

“We’ve never talked about (handling taxes ourselves) because we are so small,” Timmons said in an interview Tuesday. “It just does not seem feasible for us as I see it.”

In its early budget talks, Norman’s council has determined that it will likely have to cut any repairs to its community center, it will have to decrease or cut completely the money it gives to the Mountain Creek Fire Department, Discovery Place Kids and Stuff the Bus, according to McInnis. She added that the town will not be able to hold Norman Fest or the Chick-n-Pick-n Music Jamboree, events that brought more than a thousand people to the town.

Collins said that the council members’ pay may need to be cut, and supplies for the Town Hall may have to be paid out of pocket. They currently pay about $2,000 to the fire department for protection, and Collins said she hopes they’ll provide the same service with a reduced contribution.

The mayor said she wants her town to a bigger part of the county-wide conversation.

“I think we should be included more than we are because they don’t care about our little town up here,” Collins said. “We’re just the northern part of the county and none of Richmond County even act like we exist … I would love for the commissioners to come up here and come to a (council) meeting and see what’s going on. None of them even know what goes on up here, then the cut us 100% on our taxes.”

