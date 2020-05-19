Local schools host virtual graduation ceremonies

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal A Richmond Senior student walks steps up onto the stage to be filmed as part of the school’s virtual graduation ceremony on Tuesday. A handful of family members are allowed to accompany and take pictures of each graduate at their respective virtual graduation filming sessions, which began on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — “Pomp and Circumstance” wasn’t looping through the speakers. There wasn’t a crowd of family members waiting with their cameras in position. There wasn’t a sea of students clad in gowns, waiting to turn their tassels from the right side of their heads to the left, signifying the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Instead, when Richmond Early College High School senior Nicholas Reynolds entered RCC’s Cole Auditorium on Tuesday for his graduation ceremony, he was greeted by a handful of family members, some school administrators, and the song “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors reverberating off the walls of the mostly-empty facility.

Reynolds then walked across the stage, glancing at a projection of his class picture on the back wall. In one of the few traditional aspects of the ceremony, Reynolds grabbed his diploma and looked out into the front rows of the auditorium as his family members snapped a series of photos.

A few minutes later, Reynolds walked off the stage and returned to the auditorium lobby, where more photo opportunities and congratulatory messages awaited him. Meanwhile the next student in line, after having their temperature checked at the door, entered the auditorium and went through the same ceremony.

Richmond County seniors, along with administrators, teachers and other staff members, are working this week to film their virtual graduation ceremonies. Richmond Early College is filming its ceremony at Cole Auditorium, and Richmond Senior is using its own gym. Ashley Chapel Education Center filmed its graduation ceremony earlier this month.

If circumstances work out in the school board’s favor, there won’t be much of a need to publish footage of the virtual graduations. The schools are hoping to host traditional, in-person graduations if social distancing mandates are loosened in the near future.

“We still have an event planned for June 12,” Richmond Senior Principal Jim Butler said. “We’re still trying to work out the details of that.

“We just hope that it can in some way lessen the loss they’ve had,” Butler added. “They’ve missed out on so many things. This isn’t the way we designed it when we started the school year. Hopefully it can be something they’ll remember, and they can look out and see their classmates.”

For many students, this week’s virtual graduation filming sessions will be the first time they’ve been around some of their classmates since the middle of the spring semester, when all classroom learning was converted to a digital format in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Most of their interactions happened while waiting in line for their chance to walk across the stage. Once inside, the process centered around one student at a time — and many of them were comfortable with that.

“It kind of helped the nerves a little,” Reynolds said. “I’m trying not to be a nervous wreck, but it’s kind of hard not to be when you’re graduating.”

Others were simply relieved to walk across the stage after weeks of having to adjust to online classes.

“It’s not the same as a real graduation on a field,” Richmond Senior graduate Maddisyn Diggs said, “but it still feels good that we accomplished a big goal.”

Adapting to changes

The switch to a virtual graduation format is one of several quick changes the school system has made in the past couple of months because of the coronavirus pandemic — teachers have had to learn to use virtual educational software, nutrition workers have been using new methods to deliver food to students, and grading policies have been altered to accommodate issues brought forth by the pandemic.

“It shows how resilient our teachers are, and our students and our parents, to overcome all this,” Butler said. “It’s also helped us flex some muscles we didn’t know we had.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.