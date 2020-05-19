Memorial Day ceremony altered due to virus

ROCKINGHAM — The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park will still happen next week, but its format will be significantly different than previous years.

The event, which is hosted in unison by American Legion Post 147, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 and American Veterans (AMVETS), will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.

American Legion Post 147 Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins said this year’s Memorial Day ceremony will be unlike any others he’s been a part of. Obeying the government’s orders on mass gatherings and social distancing won’t be a problem, he said, given that the event will be held in an open area and roughly 10 people are expected to participate in the ceremony. But this year’s event will last approximately 15 minutes; in past years, the event has lasted around 45 minutes.

Several traditional parts of the ceremony, such as a luncheon and a 21-gun salute, will not be included this year. Eddie Dean, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203, said the ceremony will be expedited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean said spectators are welcome at the ceremony, as long as they obey social distancing orders.

The event was held on the Saturday before Memorial Day in previous years, but organizers chose to move it to Memorial Day this year because the event is so short and the crowd will be much smaller.

“We always look forward to our Veterans Day and Memorial Day events,” Dean said. “We didn’t want Memorial Day to go by unrecognized.”

In addition to Hawkins and Dean, the list of officers participating in the ceremony includes Wayne Johnson, commander of Post 147; Ed O’Neal Jr., commander of American Veterans, an organization formed by World War II military veterans; and Charlie Tyler, a Purple Heart recipient and 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army. Cameron McDonald will play “Taps” at the ceremony.

Nice weather is forecast for Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 63 and 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is hovering around 20% for most of the day.

Veterans Memorial Park is located on Old River Road, across from VFW Post 4203.

Hawkins also said several different organizations, including Post 147 and VFW, will be decorating cemeteries around Richmond County with American flags on Memorial Day.

Lions Club to display flags

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Rockingham Lions Club will display 52 American flags along Broad Street in observance of Memorial Day. The flag project is also done in memory of Harvey Auman, a veteran, club chaplain and chairman of the Lions’ flag flyers committee.

