Moss doubles down on ad valorem stance, offers to give excess revenue back to municipalities

UPDATE: The full text of Ben Moss’s Facebook post has been included at the bottom of this article.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Commissioner and candidate for North Carolina House Ben Moss took to Facebook Monday to double down on his trust in County Manager Bryan Land’s estimate that the county would only net $675,000 in revenue from a change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, rather than the $1.8 million figure put forward by the Department of Revenue.

Moss wrote that this disparity between Land and the DOR is “simply too great to ignore” and that it is his “belief” that, if the net benefit to the county from changing the sales tax distribution method exceeds the initial projection put forward by Land prior to the county commissioners’ vote on the change in April, those excess revenues should be returned to the municipalities. (Moss’s full Facebook post is included below.)

The DOR based their projection on the sales tax distributions from the 2018-2019 fiscal year — the most recent, final numbers available — and showed that this $1.8 million would come at great cost to the county’s municipalities.

“This is a way of me saying that I think that our numbers may be more realistic, so what would it hurt if we did say, hypothetically, that we could redistribute the money that was over what we’ve estimated that we would actually generate off of the change?” Moss said in an interview Monday. “I’m not saying Mr. Land’s numbers are wrong, but this could better help the municipalities plan their budgets out if this was a choice — this hybrid-type method.”

If the county’s additional revenue were to be $1.8 million, the municipalities would receive $1,125,000 if this were implemented. Moss added that he likely wouldn’t bring up this idea at a monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Instead, he will save the discussion for the board’s budget work session June 2.

Asked how this excess money would be distributed back to the municipalities, Moss said he’s “still researching that.” He added that he and the county would likely have to seek legal advice on how this would work in practice.

In his Facebook post, which was published on the official page for his NC House campaign, Moss wrote that the combination of Land’s statements that the change would net the county $675,000 towards their budget shortfall and that the Department of the State Treasurer (DST) had “recommended” it made the change seem like “one that would benefit the county while doing little to impact the budget of the municipalities.” He said in the interview that he still stands behind his April 6 vote.

The DOR this month released projections that show that Dobbins Heights would have lost about $165,000 in sales tax revenue in the 2018-2019 fiscal year under an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, or 78.95% of the amount they received under the per capita distribution. Norman would have lost $36,000, or 100%. Hoffman would have lost $123,000, or 85.42%. Ellerbe would have lost $143,000, or 55.43%. Hamlet would have lost $605,000, or 37.69%. Rockingham would have lost $767,000, or 33.03%, according to the DOR.

The county has not provided any of its own projections for how this change would impact the municipalities, except to suggest that they raise their taxes to cover it. Moss told the Daily Journal earlier this month that he expected the impacts to be “minimal.” He said Monday that he stands by his vote in favor of a change to ad valorem.

Land’s statement that the DST “recommended” the county make this change has also been contradicted. Sharon Edmundson, director of the Fiscal Management Section of the State and Local Government Finance Division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, said, “DST staff was asked by (County Manager Bryan Land) if the distribution method could be modified; DST staff informed Mr. Land that the option was available to the county, but any decision to modify the distribution method should be made in close consultation with, and with sufficient notice given to, the county’s municipalities.”

Land did not provide this notice.

Moss wrote Monday that his this idea came from conversations with elected officials from the municipalities in the last month about what consequences they could see under ad valorem. Moss declined to name which officials he spoke to when reached for comment on the post.

“As someone elected to represent all of Richmond County, I cannot remain silent and watch the smaller municipalities suffer, and potentially become insolvent, due to this change in tax distribution,” Moss wrote. “Norman, Dobbins Heights, Ellerbe, and Hoffman are every bit as important as Rockingham and Hamlet.”

Here is the full Facebook post as it appeared on the Ben Moss for NC House Facebook page around 6 p.m. Monday, May 19, 2020:

— — — — — — —

Richmond County, we have a problem.

When I and the other six members of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on April 6th to change from a per capita sales tax distribution to an ad valorem distribution, the forecast effect on county tax revenue was projected to be an increase of $675,000. When coupled with the statement that the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer “recommended” the switch to an ad valorem distribution, the change seemed one that would benefit the county while doing little to impact the budgets of the municipalities. Evidence that would appear to confirm this observation was seen 10 days after our vote when, in presenting a budget using the same figures the Board of Commissioners were provided, the then current Hamlet city manager commented the change to an ad valorem distribution would not have a “major effect” on their tax revenues, and in fact this change in distribution method would not cause any substantive changes to their budget moving forward.

It has since been argued that the calculations we were provided are not as accurate as what we believed initially. The numbers provided by the North Carolina Department of Revenue show a difference of over $1.1 million when compared to the figures we had at our meeting on April 6th.

The disparity between the revenue projection presented to the Board of Commissioners by the county and the revenue projection presented on May 5th by the North Carolina Department of Revenue is simply too great to ignore.

As someone elected to represent all of Richmond County, I cannot remain silent and watch the smaller municipalities suffer, and potentially become insolvent, due to this change in tax distribution. Norman, Dobbins Heights, Ellerbe, and Hoffman are every bit as important as Rockingham and Hamlet. For the last month I’ve been reaching out to communities across the county to try as best I can to understand how switching to an ad valorem distribution will effect them and what unintended consequences might arise. In doing so, I was able to gather enough information to formulate a plan that would, for at least the next year, mitigate the most drastic effects of the change and give municipalities time to budget and plan for its implementation in the future.

Despite the personal and political cost that I will no doubt incur by reaching out to the municipalities in an attempt to mitigate the immediate effects of this change, I must do what is right.

Bringing this plan directly to the people of Richmond County is not a step I take lightly.

In doing so, I am not speaking for the Board of Commissioners as a whole, nor speaking for any other member except for myself. I am certain that some will disagree with my approach, both in delivery and implementation, but the citizens of Richmond County deserve leaders that are open and accountable. This is my effort at being true to those ideals.

On April 6th, the Board of Commissioners were presented with and voted on a tax change that would result in a projected revenue increase of $675,000. It is my belief that any revenue exceeding the $675,000 increase be returned to the municipalities for their use. If the numbers provided by the Department of Revenue are correct, and the City of Rockingham has assured us many times that they are, it would mean $1.1 million would be distributed back to the municipalities for their use.

There are two points that must be stressed:

1.) The smaller municipalities in the county must not become financially insolvent, and as such, we must work together to mitigate the immediate effects of this change; and,

2.) This plan is neither perfect nor permanent, and over the next year we must all earnestly and effectively work together to reach an agreement that protects all residents of Richmond County while equitably distributing the tax burden across all jurisdictions.

Moving forward, it is my hope that the county and all municipalities will be able to work together towards the common goal of making Richmond County a better place for all residents.

Ben Thomas Moss, Jr

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]