United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund reaches $10K benchmark

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish on Monday announced that the agency has raised approximately $10,000 through its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

United Way launched the relief fund in March. All of the proceeds are being distributed to United Way’s nonprofit network, which includes organizations that help provide crisis resources such as food, shelter and financial assistance.

Parrish made the announcement in a Facebook video that also included photos and brief statements from representatives of some of the organizations in United Way’s network.

Donations to United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund can be submitted online at www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net. You may also donate to the fund by mailing a check payable to United Way of Richmond County to PO BOX 153, Rockingham, NC 28380. Please include Relief Fund in the memo section.