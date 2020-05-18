ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with more than 20 counts of sex charges against a minor.

Roberto Ruiz, 27, of Hannah Pickett Avenue has been charged with 26 felony counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one felony count of third-degree exploitation of a minor. The second-degree charges are related to Ruiz allegedly distributing and receiving pornographic material that showed a minor under the age of 10 “engaged in sexual activity consisting of sexual intercourse” while knowing the material’s “character and content,” according to warrants for his arrest. The third-degree charge refers to his possession of the pornographic material.

The investigation was a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ruiz was arrested Thursday and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 22. His mug shot was not available Monday because jail inmates are being immediately isolated upon intake due to COVID-19, according to the jail. This article will be updated when the mug shot becomes available.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Ruiz has no prior convictions.

