Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

In a tribute to health care workers, pilots from the Bandit Flight Team flew over FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Rockingham on Saturday afternoon. The team also flew over FirstHealth locations in Sanford, Pinehurst and Raeford. The Bandit Flight Team is a precision formation flying team that performs at a variety of major events such as college as college football games, NASCAR events, parades and events that honor veterans.