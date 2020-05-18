Man charged with 27 counts of child sex offenses

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with more than 20 counts of sex charges against a minor.

Roberto Ruiz, 27, of Hannah Pickett Avenue has been charged with 26 felony counts of 2nd-degree exploitation of a minor and one felony count of 3rd-degree exploitation of a minor.

The investigation was a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ruiz was arrested Thursday and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

This is a developing story.

