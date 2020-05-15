Hermitage to hold parade for residents

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Hermitage Retirement Center will hold a parade for its residents at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Those who want to drive in it need to meet at the beginning of Mallard Lane in Rockingham. Decorating cars is encouraged. There will be no contact with the residents, all participants must stay in their cars. For any questions call Jaylis Rogers at 910-895-0750 or by email at [email protected] Pictured are Hermitage staff members Taylis Deese, Alisa Covington, Laura Austin, Jaylis Rogers, Donna Hayes, Jason Deese, Ravin Wall, Andria Wall, Sedonna Miller, Janie Shaper, Savannah Sanders, Annette Brown, Tema Harrington, Regina Nobels, Quaketa Blanton, Stacia Palmer, Rashunda Everette and Bianca Bullock.

