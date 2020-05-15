ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County has been awarded a combined $45,723 in supplemental funding from the Phase 37 Emergency Food and Shelter Grant and the federal CARES act. That money will be distributed to local emergency food and shelter programs.

United Way will receive $18,849 from the Phase 37 grant and $26,874 by way of the CARES act. Richmond County was chosen to receive funding by a national board that consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Richmond County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. According to the terms of the grant presented by the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funding must meet six criteria: They must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; they must be eligible to receive federal funds; they must have an accounting system; they must practice nondiscrimination; they must have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they need to have a voluntary board of directors.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funding should contact United Way Executive Director Michelle Parrish at 910-997-2173 for an application, or email michelleparrish@bellsouth.net. Applications are due by 10 a.m. on May 21. No late applications will be accepted.

