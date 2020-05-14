Rockingham summer programs at risk of cancellation

ROCKINGHAM — City Manager Monty Crump announced Tuesday that local Parks and Recreation programs scheduled for this summer, including the annual nine-week day camp and six-week swimming camp, will likely be canceled.

That decision could soon be made official, pending further discussions in the next couple weeks between Crump and Rockingham Parks and Recreation Director Dave Davis. If they are approved, the changes will have historical significance.

“(The city has) been running the recreation department since the county gave it back to us, since 1984, but prior to that it was under the county,” Davis said. “And I was with the county in the late 70s. This is 40-plus years that we’ve offered these programs in the summer, and it’ll probably be the first one that, invariably, we may not be able to offer them.”

The department had already canceled its spring youth baseball and softball programs, and Crump said those programs could resume with abbreviated seasons late this summer, but only if circumstances improve by then. The city’s indoor soccer program is currently on hold — not cancelled — because everything was already in place for the program to begin around the time the coronavirus crisis began.

The Rockingham Parks and Recreation Department also manages operations at Hinson Lake and Hitchcock Creek. Both locations are still open for exercise and fishing. The biggest coronavirus-related change at these local landmarks has been to the Rotary Lodge, a facility at Hinson Lake that can be rented for events like weddings and reunions.

Davis said the department won’t be accepting any rental applications for the Rotary Lodge until the end of the year. He said cancellations and refunds have been issued for several events that were scheduled to take place at the Lodge around this time.

The facility could open again before the end of the year if social distancing restrictions are loosened

“But ultimately, even if they’re eased, it would come down to a decision from city management as to whether we would rent out the building at Hinson Lake at this point,” Davis said.

Davis said having to scale back the department’s offerings has been an “adjustment,” but it needed to happen given the current circumstances.

“Nothing that we do lends itself to social distancing,” Davis said. “Our day camp program, our sports programs — everything we have brings together, at the bare minimum, several hundred people every time we get together.

“With the day camp program, we have around 90 children a day that come in, and of course their parents are bringing them in and out,” he continued. “Then you add on the swim camp and public swim.”

Financial implications

With its summer programs canceled, the Parks and Recreation Department won’t take a financial hit. The department won’t have a revenue stream, but it also won’t be spending nearly as much money as it would in normal circumstances.

“For lack of a better term, it’s basically a wash or neutral at best,” Davis said. “The operation of any kind of public swimming pool is never an advantageous economically for us. So on that part, we actually will be saving money.

“The day camp program pretty much pays for itself, as does the swim camp,” he added. “Financially we’re really not hurt one way or the other. It’s just the activities we won’t be able to have and offer to the children.”

Daily Journal file photo Hinson Lake in Rockingham is still open for fishing and excercise during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only difference is that the Rotary Lodge, which is located next to the lake, will not be available for reservations until the end of the year, unless circumstances improve. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_hinsonlake.jpgDaily Journal file photo Hinson Lake in Rockingham is still open for fishing and excercise during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only difference is that the Rotary Lodge, which is located next to the lake, will not be available for reservations until the end of the year, unless circumstances improve.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer